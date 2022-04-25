IPL 2022: Watch — Krunal Pandya sends off Kieron Pollard with a goodbye kiss in LSG-MI match

Mumbai Indians' (MI) struggle for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) win continues as the Rohit Sharma-led franchise were handed their eighth defeat of the season by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Barring Rohit Sharma and Tilak Verma, none of the other Mumbai batters got going and the team failed to chase down a target of 168.

There were a number of interesting sub-plots in the match as several former teammates were now in opposing corners. One such match-up was between Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. It was a top bowling display by the Lucknow attack and Pandya played an important part here. He went on to bag 3 wickets and this included the big wicket of Pollard in the final over as Lucknow cruised to a 36-run win.

In the first innings of the match, Pollard accounted for Krunal Pandya, and the Lucknow all-rounder got one back as he dismissed the West Indian in the final over for a rather mundane 20-ball 19.

Now, as soon as he dismissed Pollard, Pandya jumped on the Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder, planted a kiss on his cap even as Pollard continued to saunter back towards the pavilion with a forlorn expression.

"I was so thankful that I got his wicket otherwise he would have eaten my brain throughout my life because he got me out and now that it's 1-1 at least he will speak less," Pandya said after the match.

Earlier in the day, LSG skipper KL Rahul stole the show with his second century of this season and guided his team to 168 for 6. In his innings, Rahul smashed 12 fours and four sixes. For MI, Kieron Pollard was the best bowler with 2 for 8 in 2 overs while Jasprit Bumrah picked up 1 wicket for 31 runs in 4 overs.

Mumbai Indians will next face Rajasthan Royals on 30 April. MI are currently at the bottom of the points table, while RR occupy the third spot.

