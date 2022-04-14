IPL 2022: Watch — Jasprit Bumrah bowls perfect yorker to send Liam Livingstone packing

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah might not have picked wickets consistently for his side in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but the right-arm bowler unveiled something for what he is known for against Punjab Kings in Pune on Wednesday.

Bumrah bowled a perfect yorker to Liam Livingstone to send him packing for 2 off 3 in the 15th over of the innings.

The pacer bowled a delivery angling into the right-hander that went right under his bat and foot to dismantle the wood work behind.

The Punjab team had a brilliant start after captain Mayank Agarwal and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan stitched partnership of 97 runs for the first wicket.

Mayank eventually departed for 52 off 32 while Dhawan struck a 50-ball 70.

The Kings lost a few wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs but riding on some aggressive batting from Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan, the side posted 198/5 on the board. Sharma remained unbeaten at 30 off 15.

Later, Mumbai Indians lost a couple of early wickets during the chase and were 32/2 when Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma joined hands and tried to steady the ship for the side.

The two batters scored 84 runs for the third wicket before Punjab Kings finally got the breakthrough as they sent Brevis back in the hut for a 25-ball 49. This certainly broke the shackles as Mumbai started to lose wickets regularly and were eventually restricted to 186/9 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav tried to hold the fort at one end but he ran out of partners at the other and was dismissed for 43 off 30.

MI are yet to win a game so far in the competition.

