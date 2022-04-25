IPL 2022: Watch — Ishan Kishan’s bizarre dismissal off Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling in LSG-MI game

In many ways, Ishan Kishan's poor run mirrors the struggles of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). After getting off to a blazing start in the first two matches of the season, Kishan has struggled to find any momentum in the recent matches. He was dismissed for yet another low score against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as he was dismissed for a 20-ball 8 by Ravi Bishnoi.

Kishan has been out of form and his luck too has deserted him in recent games. The ball by Bishnoi would have been a wide had the left-hander allowed it to pass. Kishan however, reached out for it and bottom-edged it on to Quinton de Kock’s boots. The ball then bounced off the shoes and Jason Holder caught it in slips, albeit after a juggle.

Watch video here:

Chasing a score of 168, Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start courtesy Rohit Sharma and Kishan as they added 49 runs for the opening wicket. However, even as Rohit was going great guns, Ishan was struggling to get the ball off the square and his misery was brought to an end by Bishnoi in this bizarre manner. Mumbai then lost Dewald Brevis for 3 (5), and Rohit on 39 (31) and the complexion of the game changed completely.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul scored a glittering century – his second of the season against the same opponent, to take LSG to a competitive total of 168. None of the other batters could give support to the skipper as the Mumbai Indians bowling attack was quite good.

However, another failure by the batting order left the five-time IPL champions without a win after eight matches. Captain Rohit spoke about how the batting needed to be far better.

“It was a good pitch to bat on. I thought that score should have been chased down, but we didn't bat well enough. When you have a target like that, it is important to string partnerships,” Rohit said after the match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.