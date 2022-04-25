Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul continued his love affair with the Mumbai Indians as he brought up his second century of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.

Rahul smashed 103 off just 62 deliveries, collecting 12 fours and four maximums along the way to help Lucknow post 168/6 on the board after being put in to bat. Mumbai Indians, in response, crumbled after a promising start in the face of sustained pressure, losing by 36 runs in the process and suffering their eighth loss in as many games in the season in the process.

While Mumbai were formally eliminated from the playoffs race with the defeat, Lucknow boosted their hopes of a top-four finish with a fifth win in eight games, climbing to the fourth spot ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Rahul now has completed a season double of tons against Mumbai Indians, the only batter other than Jos Buttler (4) to score multiple centuries this season and finds himself on the second spot in the Orange Cap list in the process with 368 runs to his name. And with this century, his love affair with the Mumbai Indians continues.

In the process, Rahul became the first batter in the 14 years of the league's existence to score three centuries against the same team. A total of nine centuries have been scored against the Mumbai Indians till date and a third of those have come off Rahul's bat (a third of those have also been scored in the ongoing season, with RR's Buttler also having scored a ton against them).

Rahul had scored the first of his three tons against MI in the 2019 season, smashing a 64-ball 100 not out at the Wankhede Stadium while playing for the Punjab Kings though they would end up losing to the home team in a high-scoring thriller.

Besides Rahul, David Warner (vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2010 and 2017), Chris Gayle (vs Punjab Kings, 2011 and 2015) and Virat Kohli (vs Gujarat Lions, 2016) are the only other batters to have scored multiple centuries against a single team in the IPL.

And other than Rahul, Kohli is the only batter to have completed a season double of centuries against a single team, achieving the feat against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions during his remarkable run in the 2016 season.

With his unbeaten century on Sunday — his fourth overall in the IPL — Rahul now boasts of a stupendous average of 86.70 against the Mumbai Indians and is just five runs short of becoming the all-time leading run-scorer against the five-time champions. Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan holds that record at the moment with 871 runs against Mumbai, though at a much-lower average (39.59) compared to Rahul.

Additionally, a quarter of his half-centuries in the IPL since 2018 have come against the Mumbai Indians, further highlighting his love affair with the franchise.

