IPL 2022: Watch — Dhoni's incredible effort to dismiss Rajapaksa evokes memories of famous T20 WC run out against Bangladesh

MS Dhoni won hearts during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match on 3 April (Sunday), which was played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

During the match, Dhoni came up with an excellent piece of work behind the stumps that caught Bhanuka Rajapaksa short of his crease. With his incredible athleticism and lightning quick reflexes, the former CSK captain showed no signs of slowing down any time soon.

While playing his 350th T20 match, Dhoni tried a Jonty Rhodes-like run-out as he went flying on the stumps to dismiss Rajapaksa. It evoked memories of Dhoni's famous run out of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

The crucial moment happened in the second over of the game after CSK won the toss and invited PBKS to bat first. In that over, Rajapaksa pushed the delivery from Chris Jordan towards the left side of the bowler and tried to steal a single. However, it led to a horrible mix-up with Shikhar Dhawan that left him stranded at the half-way point.

Within seconds, Jordan collected the ball and threw it towards striker's end where Dhoni ran in time, gathered the ball and under-armed it to dislodge the stumps with an acrobatic jump.

Watch the amazing videos here:

The agility, the sprint, the run out and fitness at the age of 40.. Just Dhoni things pic.twitter.com/CgGs8Gx03p — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) April 3, 2022

MS Dhoni's diving run out, a breakdown (cricket version to a play at the plate, kinda) pic.twitter.com/ByVQdS447b — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) April 4, 2022

The decision was referred upstairs to the third umpire even as Dhoni seemed unsure. The replay showed Rajapaksa was well outside the crease following which Punjab lost their second wicket in just six balls. Meanwhile, fans were quick to spot Dhoni’s gesture and applauded him for his 'honesty'.

In Sunday's match, Dhoni reached a milestone against Punjab Kings as it was his 350th game in T20 cricket. With this record, he became the second Indian cricketer to join the elite list and 19th overall.

So far in IPL 2022, CSK lost their first three matches including the defeat to PBKS.