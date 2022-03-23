On this day in 2016: MS Dhoni pulls off a brilliant last-ball run out to stun Bangladesh and knock them out of T20 WC

Six years ago on 23 March, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni shattered Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup dream with his brilliant wicket-keeping skills. A last-moment run-out by Dhoni helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and win the Super 10 stage match by just one run.

The toss was won by Bangladesh, who elected to field first. Indian openers Rohit Sharman and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a good start, but the Men in Blue faltered after both the openers departed, leaving India at 45/2 in seven overs.

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina scored some quick runs to steady the Indian side and put up a total of 146. Raina was the top-scorer on with 30 off 23.

Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain scalped two wickets each, while Shakib Al Hasan, Shuvagata Hom and Mahmudullah picked one wicket each.

When Bangladesh came on to bat, Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman dominated Indian bowlers with their 44-run partnership. After both the players were dismissed, Shakib Al Hasan helped his side maintain the upper hand in the game with 22 off 15 balls, including two glorious sixes.

However, Indian spinners Ashwin and Jadeja did manage to slow the juggernaut of runs, taking two wickets each. With 136/6 in 19 overs, Bangladesh needed just 11 runs in the final over.

Mushfiqur Rahim slammed two boundaries off Hardik Pandya to bring the score to 145. The team needed just two runs off three balls to win the match. However, it was at that very moment that the game turned around.

Pandya scalped the wickers of Rahim and Mahmudullah in two successive deliveries to bring India back into the match. In the final ball of the over, Bangladesh tried to score the remaining runs, but Dhoni sprinted towards the stumps and managed to remove the wickets before Mustafizur Rahman could make it to the end.

Rahman’s run-out by Dhoni clinched the victory for India, who won the match by just one run. Bangladesh were eliminated from the World Cup with this defeat. Ravichandran Ashwin was declared the Player of the Match for his superb spell of 2/20 in four overs.