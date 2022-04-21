IPL 2022: Watch — Arjun Tendulkar castles MI batter with a searing yorker in training ahead of CSK clash

Mumbai Indians have be struggling to turn their fortunes around in this season of the Indian Premier League and they have been going through a tough time but there have been a few bright spots in their practice sessions.

One of them is Arjun Tendulkar who has garnered a lot of attention. He might not have played a game for MI but the fans are eager to see him make his debut for the franchise. Ahead of their match against CSK, Mumbai Indians shared a video on social media of Tendulkar bowling a near perfect yorker to castle an MI batter in the nets and it has left the social media users stunned.

A video of Tendulkar’s searing yorker to the batter, which left him confounded, has been doing the rounds on social media. The clip was shared by MI's official Twitter account with the words “You ain't missing the (target emoticon) if your name is ARJUN!” Watch the clip here:



The video shows Tendulkar steaming in a bowling a fast yoker which the batter isn't able to di out and it crashes onto the off stump. As the player walks off to collect the ball, Arjun Tendulkar is seen celebrating.

Arjun Tendulkar was bought by MI in 2021. He was picked once again by the franchise at the mega auction this year for Rs 30 lakh. The left-hander is yet to make his debut in the Indian Premier League.

The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians had posted a photo of Arjun Tendulkar one day before their clash with Lucknow Super Giants, leading to speculation if the left-hander would make his tournament debut in the game. However, the team instead picked Fabian Allen.

Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom of the points table after no wins in 6 matches. The team could very well be out of the running for the playoffs if they lose their upcoming fixture against Chennai.

Barring some exceptions like Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis, most of the team’s players have had a tough time in the IPL.

Their opponents, Chennai Super Kings have hardly fared better. The team is at the ninth spot on the point table, just one step ahead of MI. the Ravindra Jadeja-led side did gain some momentum with a victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but lost their last fixture against Gujarat Titans.

