  IPL 2022: Watch — Angry Wade flings helmet in dressing room after contentious LBW dismissal in RCB vs GT game

IPL 2022: Watch — Angry Wade flings helmet in dressing room after contentious LBW dismissal in RCB vs GT game

Umpires have constantly been under the scanner in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), both for their howlers as well as for not making optimal use of technology.

Recently, fans were up in arms over Rohit Sharma's caught-behind dismissal during Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in which the MI captain was adjudged caught-behind after spotting a nick on UltraEdge — even if the spikes had begun to appear before the ball was yet to come in contact with the bat.

On Thursday, during Gujarat Titans (GT) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium, Matthew Wade went for the review straight away after being adjudged LBW off Glenn Maxwell's bowling in the final over of the powerplay, the Aussie confident he had got an inside nick while looking for a sweep.

The UltraEdge, however, showed nothing, and with Hawkeye three reds, Wade was given the marching orders, departing for 16.

The keeper-batter, though, wasn't one bit happy with the TV Umpire's decision, and was later spotted flinging his helmet angrily in the dressing room and throwing his gear around. And the reason behind his anger was somewhat understood by the side-on replays, which showed a visible deflection in the ball's path after going past the bat.

Gujarat had earlier won the toss, with skipper Hardik Pandya opting to bat, though his side got off to a shaky start with Maxwell pulling off a one-handed blinder at slip to dismiss Shubman Gill for 1 in the third over.

Skipper Pandya arrived at the crease following Wade's dismissal, with Gujarat crawling to 38/2 at the end of the powerplay, needing a quick boost from the middle-order to post a challenging total.

Gujarat currently sit at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 10 wins in 13 outings and are set to finish on top at the end of the league stage. Bangalore, on the other hand, are fighting a desperate battle for the lone playoff spot, with Lucknow Super Giants having already clinched one for themselves and Rajasthan Royals strong favourites for the third.

Click here to follow live updates on the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Match

Updated Date: May 19, 2022 20:49:31 IST

