IPL 2022: Virat Kohli left ruing his luck yet again, throws away good start in RCB-PBKS clash

Virat Kohli's poor run in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) continued after the batting superstar was dismissed for 20 during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The former India and RCB captain got off to a promising start in the team's chase of the stiff 210-run target, collecting two fours off Arshdeep Singh's bowling in the second over followed by a maximum off Harpreet Brar the following over, racing to 20 in no time.

Kohli, though, has barely had any luck in what has been one of his worst seasons ever in the IPL, and soon found himself heading back to the dugout after getting dismissed off Kagiso Rabada's second delivery of the day.

Kohli had collected a brace off the first delivery of the over, and the South African speedster decided to shorten his length and target the batter's body in the subsequent delivery. Kohli, looking to pull this square, ended up getting a faint nick off his glove, with the ball then deflecting off his hip and getting pouched by Rahul Chahar at short fine leg.

The umpire, however, wasn't too convinced, and shook his head, with Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal immediately taking this upstairs. UltraEdge confirmed the contact between ball and glove, and Kohli got his marching orders, wearing a gutted look yet again.

He did receive a lot of sympathy online following the dismissal. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli, even we enjoyed while it lasted. ❤️ Hope luck turns on your side soon! — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 13, 2022

Luck at the moment totally against Virat Kohli. He is so disappointed the way he got out. pic.twitter.com/QstRxbVVQb — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 13, 2022

Kohli has hit the ceiling of frustration. At this point, you don't even know who to get angry on. Sad. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 13, 2022

Click here to follow live updates on RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.