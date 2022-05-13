Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: Virat Kohli left ruing his luck yet again, throws away good start in RCB-PBKS clash

Cricket

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli left ruing his luck yet again, throws away good start in RCB-PBKS clash

Virat Kohli's poor run in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) continued after the batting superstar was dismissed for 20 during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The former India and RCB captain got off to a promising start in the team's chase of the stiff 210-run target, collecting two fours off Arshdeep Singh's bowling in the second over followed by a maximum off Harpreet Brar the following over, racing to 20 in no time.

Kohli, though, has barely had any luck in what has been one of his worst seasons ever in the IPL, and soon found himself heading back to the dugout after getting dismissed off Kagiso Rabada's second delivery of the day.

Kohli had collected a brace off the first delivery of the over, and the South African speedster decided to shorten his length and target the batter's body in the subsequent delivery. Kohli, looking to pull this square, ended up getting a faint nick off his glove, with the ball then deflecting off his hip and getting pouched by Rahul Chahar at short fine leg.

The umpire, however, wasn't too convinced, and shook his head, with Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal immediately taking this upstairs. UltraEdge confirmed the contact between ball and glove, and Kohli got his marching orders, wearing a gutted look yet again.

He did receive a lot of sympathy online following the dismissal. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

 

   

 

 

 

Click here to follow live updates on RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 13, 2022 22:56:21 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Virat Kohli looks to end miserable run with bat as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli looks to end miserable run with bat as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli has so far only scored 128 runs in eight IPL 2022 matches as he continues to struggle with his batting form.

IPL 2022: 'They didn't back me', RCB's Virat Kohli reveals why he turned down offers from other teams
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: 'They didn't back me', RCB's Virat Kohli reveals why he turned down offers from other teams

Kohli, who took over as RCB skipper in 2013, had relinquished RCB captaincy following the conclusion of IPL 2021, but continues to be an integral part of the franchise, having been retained for Rs 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

IPL 2022: Bairstow, Livingstone fifties help PBKS demolish RCB by 54 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Bairstow, Livingstone fifties help PBKS demolish RCB by 54 runs

Rabada was literally unplayable on the day as he worked good pace and hit the ideal fuller length for better part of his spell.