IPL 2022: Twitterati heartbroken after Virat Kohli dismissed for a golden duck against LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have bounced back after the loss to Chennai Super Kings. With five wins in seven matches, Faf du Plessis’s team have climbed to the second spot. Their latest victory came against Lucknow Super Giants last night by 18 runs.

While Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood shone with the bat and ball against Lucknow, Virat Kohli’s lean patch continued as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Dushmantha Chameera was getting considerable movement off the surface with the new ball and after troubling and eventually getting rid of Anuj Rawat, he bowled the perfect ball on a length and got it to bounce on Kohli. The right-hander almost guided it to Deepak Hooda at backward point. With a wry smile on his face, he walked off the field.

This is Virat Kohli's fourth golden duck in the IPL. Before this match, he was dismissed off the first ball against Mumbai Indians in 2008, Punjab Kings in 2014 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. This season, Kohli has had a hot and cold IPL season where he has scored 119 runs from seven matches at a rather ordinary average of 23.80. His only notable scores this year have been 41 not out against Punjab Kings and his best score of 48 against Mumbai Indians.

Of course, Twitter had a field day once Kohli was out without scoring a run.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer described Kohli’s poor luck in a way he knows best – through a meme.

Quite a few reactions pointed to Kohli’s wry smile after the dismissal. “Expression from Virat Kohli says it all - nothing going right for him,” wrote a user.

Every Virat Kohli fan was left heartbroken after the Royal Challengers Bangalore star got out for a duck.

The Bangalore outfit next face the SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Maybe “King Kohli” will bounce back with a knock to remember. Only time will tell.

