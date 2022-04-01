IPL 2022: Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni-Gautam Gambhir reunion following LSG’s victory over CSK

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a great comeback in the Indian Premier League yesterday after beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring match at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Chasing a target of 211, LSG won the match by 6 wickets after some splendid knocks by skipper KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni. Badoni and Lewis smashed 25 runs off Shivam Dube in the 19th over to reach the target with ease.

After the match, players and coaching staff of both the teams were seen catching up and interacting with each other. But what caught everyone’s attention was the moment when CSK wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir greeted each other on the field. Gambhir and Dhoni’s interaction left their fans nostalgic about the time the two had played together.

Several photos and videos of their interaction have gone viral on social media. Gambhir too shared some images from his chat with Dhoni with the caption: “It was nice catching up skipper!” Check his post here:

Many social media users reacted to the heartwarming post, calling it 'picture perfect.' Take a look at some the reactions here:

For the unversed, Gambhir and Dhoni have been part of several memorable victories for the Indian team, including the 2007 inaugural T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup. Before his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018, Gambhir was a vital part of India's top order.

In the span of his career, the southpaw scored 4,154 runs in 58 Tests as well as 5,238 runs in 147 ODIs. He was also the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders in earlier editions of the IPL and led his team to lift the trophy twice in the tournament.

As for MS Dhoni, the right-handed batsman has been part of the Chennai Super Kings since it was established in 2008. Under his captaincy, CSK have won the coveted IPL trophy four times. Just two days before the start of this year's IPL, Dhoni announced that he was stepping down as the captain of the Yellow Army.

