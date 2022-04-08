IPL 2022: Twitter reacts after LSG beat DC to notch up 3rd win

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) notched up their third successive win as they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals could only post 149 and powered by Quinton de Kock’s 54-ball 80, Lucknow Super Giants overcame a late wobble to cross the line in the final over.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw had scored 61 off 34, but all the other Delhi Capitals batters could only muster 88 off 86 collectively on a tricky pitch as Delhi was restricted to a below-par total and in the process, was consigned to their second loss in three games.

Lucknow opted to bowl first and it was the first game back in the IPL this season for David Warner who walked out to open the innings with Prithvi Shaw. It was the right-hander who shone and was blazing away in the powerplay. He scored 61 out of the 67 runs before he was eventually dismissed by Krishnappa Gowtham.

Prithvi raced to his 50 off just 30 balls, even as David Warner struggled to get going and had faced 11 deliveries for 4 runs. On a track that was offering assistance to the spinners, K Gowtham dismissed Prithvi. Ravi Bishnoi then came into the attack and accounted for David Warner and Rovman Powell. Delhi could only score 47 runs between overs 7-15 and lost three wickets in the process.

Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan ended with an unbeaten 75-run stand off 57 balls. The spinners picked up 3 wickets for 57 runs in the middle overs while the pacers ended with 0-90 with 50 runs coming in the last five.

The match dragged on to the final over, but this was when Ayush Badoni smashed a four and six to seal the deal for Lucknow Super Giants.

