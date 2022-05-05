IPL 2022: 'This will give them more confidence' — Twitter reacts as all-round RCB beat CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore broke their 3-match losing spree as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

As has been the norm, MS Dhoni won the toss and asked Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first. They got off to a good start courtesy a 60-run stand between Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. However, as soon as Dhoni introduced spin, the tide started to turn. Moeen Ali got rid of Faf du Plessis and this triggered a mini-collapse as Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell followed their captain back to pavilion.

At 79 for 3, RCB were struggling and this is when, their innings was resurrected by the duo of Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror. Patidar looked in control for this 15-ball 21, while Lomror marched along to 42 in an innings that included a number of crisp hits. The inning was powered by a Dinesh Karthik-cameo towards the back end as RCB finished with 173 for 8 in their 20 overs.

CSK’s innings, in response, was similar to the way RCB started their innings. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added 50 runs for the first wicket, but then three quick wickets in the middle overs put CSK on the backfoot. Glenn Maxwell was superb with his off spin and accounted for Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu.

Devon Conway was the star for CSK, but he did not find any support from the other end. Moeen Ali tried hard, but could not press on the accelerator. Ravindra Jadeja’s dismal season continued, and MS Dhoni too perished trying to play the big shot.

Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood were excellent in the death overs and closed the game out perfectly for RCB. With this win, they have climbed to number 4 while CSK are struggling at the ninth position.

