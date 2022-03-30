IPL 2022: Third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan faces ire after Kane Williamson's controversial dismissal

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw the third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan being criticised for his controversial decision regarding SRH skipper Kane Williamson’s dismissal at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

RR made 210/6 batting with skipper Sanju Samson scoring a power-packed half-century. When Hyderabad came on to bat, all eyes were on Williamson and fans were hoping that the right-hand batter could score some big runs in the match.

However, in the second over of the match, Williamson mistimed Prasidh Krishna’s delivery. The ball hit the edge of the SRH skipper’s bat and went flying towards Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter failed to catch the ball as it bounced against his glove. The ball was then caught by Devdutt Padikkal at first slip, who dived in to catch the ball before it hit the ground.

Seeing the visuals of the dismissal, many people thought that the ball had bounced before being caught by Padikkal. However, third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan decided in favour of RR, leading to Williamson walking away after having scored just two runs.

Many fans of the SRH skipper took to social media to slam the third umpire’s decision. Several internet users called the decision “an umpiring blunder”.

Others jokingly commented that the unfair dismissal makes all their problems seem trivial.



Here are some more reactions:



After Williamson’s dismissal, things went downhill for SRH. Some superb bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna left SRH floundering at 29/4 in 8.2 overs. Aiden Markam and Washington Sundar did try their best to help their team reach the target of 211. Markam remained unbeaten at 57 off 41, while Sundar smashed 40 off just 14 balls.

Despite their efforts, SRH could only score 149 in 20 overs, leading to Rajasthan Royals winning the match by 61 runs.

