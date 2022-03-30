Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: Third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan faces ire after Kane Williamson's controversial dismissal

Cricket

IPL 2022: Third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan faces ire after Kane Williamson's controversial dismissal

  • FP Trending
  • March 30th, 2022
  • 12:02:31 IST

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw the third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan being criticised for his controversial decision regarding SRH skipper Kane Williamson’s dismissal at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

RR made 210/6 batting with skipper Sanju Samson scoring a power-packed half-century. When Hyderabad came on to bat, all eyes were on Williamson and fans were hoping that the right-hand batter could score some big runs in the match.

However, in the second over of the match, Williamson mistimed Prasidh Krishna’s delivery. The ball hit the edge of the SRH skipper’s bat and went flying towards Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter failed to catch the ball as it bounced against his glove. The ball was then caught by Devdutt Padikkal at first slip, who dived in to catch the ball before it hit the ground.

Seeing the visuals of the dismissal, many people thought that the ball had bounced before being caught by Padikkal. However, third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan decided in favour of RR, leading to Williamson walking away after having scored just two runs.

Many fans of the SRH skipper took to social media to slam the third umpire’s decision. Several internet users called the decision “an umpiring blunder”.

 

Others jokingly commented that the unfair dismissal makes all their problems seem trivial.


Here are some more reactions:

 

 


After Williamson’s dismissal, things went downhill for SRH. Some superb bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna left SRH floundering at 29/4 in 8.2 overs. Aiden Markam and Washington Sundar did try their best to help their team reach the target of 211. Markam remained unbeaten at 57 off 41, while Sundar smashed 40 off just 14 balls.

Despite their efforts, SRH could only score 149 in 20 overs, leading to Rajasthan Royals winning the match by 61 runs.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 30, 2022 12:02:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Sanju Samson leads Rajasthan Royals to big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Sanju Samson leads Rajasthan Royals to big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Samson, a wicketkeeper-batter, remained the hero after he smashed three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball blitz and put on a key stand of 73 with Devdutt Padikkal, who made 41.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals have enough options to play around, says skipper Sanju Samson
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals have enough options to play around, says skipper Sanju Samson

"...We need to understand the mindset and the fitness and form of all players. But we have enough options to play around," Samson said ahead of RR's IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: Samson, Padikkal, Hetmyer shine in Rajasthan Royals' 61-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Photos

IPL 2022: Samson, Padikkal, Hetmyer shine in Rajasthan Royals' 61-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

With this win, Rajasthan Royals become the first team to defend their total in this brand new season of IPL 2022