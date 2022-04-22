IPL 2022: 'The greatest last over batter' - Twitter lauds Dhoni after CSK beat MI in a last-ball thriller

In Thursday’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, former CSK captain MS Dhoni turned back the clock as he produced a vintage knock that helped his team in a last-ball thriller. CSK won the match by 3 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Chasing a target of 156 runs, the Super Kings got off to a bad start. They lost two early wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mitchell Santner for just 16 runs in 2.3 overs. After Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu joined hands, they stitched a 50-run partnership and helped the yellow army out of hot waters.

However, MI’s left arm-pacer Jaydev Unadkat ruined their plans and dismissed Uthappa for 30 in the 9th over. Soon after CSK lost Shivam Dube on 13, but Rayudu stood strong to ensure that his side stayed in the fight.

After scoring a 35-ball 40 runs with 3 sixes and 2 boundaries, Rayudu walked back to the dugout. In the 15th over, Daniel Sams who had already picked up three wickets, got rid of Rayudu. Soon, CSK lost captain Ravindra Jadeja and this brought the team to 106/6 in 15.4 overs.

It was MS Dhoni and South African player Dwaine Pretorius, who took the game further and also brought down the equation to 17 runs required in the final over. But Unadkat dismissed Pretorius on the first ball. Then, Dhoni showed off his vintage avatar by hitting one six, followed by a couple of four bringing down the equation to 6 needed off 2. The right-hander then got a couple and a four on the next two deliveries respectively to take CSK home.

Fans in the stadium were super excited and thrilled with Dhoni’s finishing style. Social media erupted in support of him.

Former CSK teammate Suresh Raina congratulated Dhoni for his classic style.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag termed the match and last over as 'Romba Nalla', meaning outstanding.

South African cricketer Albie Morkel too hailed Dhoni for his performance.

Veteran fast-medium bowler Venkatesh Prasad lauded Dhoni for the win and called him the 'The greatest last over batter'.

Here are some more reactions:

Despite the victory, CSK remain at the 9th spot with 4 points in 7 matches. The defending champions, however, have all but ended MI's chances of making it to the play offs.

