IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav’s tweet on Riyan Parag's on-field attitude during Qualifier sparks Twitter debate

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav’s tweet on Riyan Parag’s gesture during the first qualifier of this year’s Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata created waves on social media. What seemed like normal plaudits, was not received well by a section of cricket fans on Twitter.

It was the 16th over of the Gujarat Titans' innings when David Miller whacked a yorker from Trent Boult towards wide long-on. Riyan Paraga who was positioned at a straightish long-on, made a quick chase, slid and finally got to stop the ball from clearing the ropes. After the impressive effort on the field, Parag lost his temper and went on yielding to his teammate Devdutt Padikkal who was standing at the deep mid-wicket, for not backing him up.

Following the happening, Suryakumar Yadav who was ruled out of the last few matches of this year’s IPL due to an injury, took to his Twitter handle and shared a one-liner tweet praising Parag. The tweet said, "Amazing attitude on the field…" and it didn’t go unnoticed by the cricket fans. While many users supported the tweet, many have also shown their displeasure. Some of the fans also doubted that the tweet was nothing but a touch of sarcasm. A few of them also requested Yadav to take the post down. Here are some reactions:

It was not the only time in the game when Riyan Parag got into a controversy. Earlier, during the Rajasthan Royals’ innings, he was seen venting out his frustration at Ravichandran Ashwin after a misunderstanding between the two in the final over.

The mix-up resulted in Parag’s run-out and his attitude while leaving the field also sparked debate on Twitter. Such an attitude towards an Indian veteran cricketer like Ashwin seemed unacceptable to many cricket fans.

Gujarat Titans successfully chased down a target of 189 runs and got into the final of IPL 2022 in their maiden season. They will face the winner of the Qualifier 2 in the Final on 29 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

