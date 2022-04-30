IPL 2022: 'SuperGiant performance', Twitter hails Krunal Pandya's match-winning performance in PBKS vs LSG clash

Lucknow Super Giants continued their brilliant run in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Friday by recording a 20-run win against Punjab Kings. KL Rahul-led LSG successfully defended 153 runs on the scoreboard with the help of a fabulous bowling performance by their team.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya and left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan were the stars of the match. They bowled a maiden each, and also shared five wickets between themselves. The MCA Stadium in Pune witnessed Pandya's brilliance with the ball which earned him the Player of the Match award.

In the middle overs, the all-rounder choked Punjab with his high-class spell of 2/11 from his four overs. He took two important wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jitesh Sharma along with a maiden over.

South African cricketer Quinton de Kock top-scored for LSG and made 46 off 37 balls, while batter Deepak Hooda scored 34 off 28 balls.

After Lucknow set a target of 153, Punjab had a straightforward chase but they could manage only 133 for eight in 20 overs. Pandya’s spell and pacer Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) helped LSG with the much-needed effort while Punjab batters struggled to score runs. Mohsin Khan also played his part with three wickets to his name.

Panjab’s batting line failed as skipper Mayank Agarwal made 25, Liam Livingstone scored 18 and Jonny Bairstow registered 32.

In the post-match presentation, Pandya spoke about his improvement in bowling this season.

"For the last 7-8 months, I have been working hard. Special mention to Rahul Sanghvi. The results everyone can see as I have tried to improve my skills," Pandya said.

Pandya won praises for his brilliant performance as fans on Twitter went crazy:

The official handle of LSG lauded Pandya for his supergiant performance.

Krunal Pandya IPL 2020-2021: Worst average for a spinner

IPL 2022: 3rd best average, 2nd best economy rate among spinners#IPL2022 #LSGvsPBKS — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 29, 2022

Only Sunil Narine has a better economy rate than Krunal Pandya in IPL 2022 - 6.19#LSGvsPBKS — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 29, 2022

Krunal Pandya won the man of the match award for his brilliant spell with 2 wickets for just 11 runs from 4 overs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

With this big win, LSG have gone up to the third spot on the points table. They have won six out of nine matches so far. The Giants will next face Delhi Capitals in their next game on Sunday.

