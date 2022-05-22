IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Mumbai Weather Update

As we have entered the final lap of the IPL 2022, we have already got our top four teams. But in a formal face-off, Punjab Kings will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 22 May.

Both teams have officially been ruled out of the tournament. They share the same number of points (12 points) in the same number of matches (13). A win in this game will do nothing but boost their reputation.

In the previous battle between Punjab and Hyderabad, the Kane Williamson-led side successfully chased down 152 runs through a collective team effort. Though the skipper did not put any significant score on the board, other batters like Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran played very well.

Liam Livingstone was the sole performer from Punjab Kings, scoring a 33-ball 60 to post a decent target on board. Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets during his 4-over spell, while Umran Malik picked up 4 wickets.

The loss against Delhi Capitals in the previous game destroyed any playoff hopes for Punjab Kings. They fell 17 runs short while chasing down 160 runs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming off a gripping win over Mumbai Indians. The franchise clinched the victory by three runs in the last-over thriller.

Weather Report:

Mumbai weather is expected to be hazy on Sunday evening. There is no chance of rain during this Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match. The wind speed is expected to be around 23km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover from 29 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is likely to be around 67-73 percent.

Possible Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(c & wk), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.

