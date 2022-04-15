IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Mumbai Weather Update

Kolkata Knight Riders are still smarting after their comprehensive defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their last outing. The team will be looking to get back to its winning ways when they take on a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 15 April. The high-octane clash will happen at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have been enjoying their combative turnaround after some initial losses. The team seems to have found a winning combination in the opening pair of Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. However, the side could be impacted by Washington Sundar's absence.

On the other hand, KKR need to tweak a few chinks in their armour as they go ahead. While Umesh Yadav has been exceptional with the ball, the other bowlers in the unit need to step up more. Ventakesh Iyer did score a half-century in the match against Mumbai, but he needs to fire up against the SRH bowling attack.

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has been a good one for batting. Dew could play a part on the wicket, which could well make the toss very important. As has been the trend, the captain winning the toss might elect to field first.