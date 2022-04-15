Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Mumbai Weather Update

  • FP Trending
  • April 15th, 2022
  • 8:08:16 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders are still smarting after their comprehensive defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their last outing. The team will be looking to get back to its winning ways when they take on a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 15 April. The high-octane clash will happen at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have been enjoying their combative turnaround after some initial losses. The team seems to have found a winning combination in the opening pair of Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. However, the side could be impacted by Washington Sundar's absence.

Representational image. AP

On the other hand, KKR need to tweak a few chinks in their armour as they go ahead. While Umesh Yadav has been exceptional with the ball, the other bowlers in the unit need to step up more. Ventakesh Iyer did score a half-century in the match against Mumbai, but he needs to fire up against the SRH bowling attack.

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has been a good one for batting. Dew could play a part on the wicket, which could well make the toss very important. As has been the trend, the captain winning the toss might elect to field first.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly clear and dry on Friday. There is absolutely no chance of rain playing spoilsport during this SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover around 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 58- 62 percent on 15 April.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible Starting XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings,  Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
