IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Navi Mumbai Weather Update  

Gujarat Titans come into this match after successive victories against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Their winning streak should give them a lot of confidence as they take on a resurgent SRH this Monday.
GT's batting continues to be in fine form, with Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia turning out to be great additions to the side. If we look at the side's bowling attack, the trio of Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Shami have proved their mettle.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have turned their fortunes around after an eight-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Their bowling was quite good and batters Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were dominant in the chase.
Their overseas players — Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran — now need to step up and make their presence felt. The DY Patil ground has a very sporting pitch and it has offered great assistance to the seamers upfront with the new ball. However, stroke makers too have found their range and it promises to be a cracking contest.
Weather report
Navi Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny and clear on Monday. There is little to no chance of rain during this Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 23 km/h on matchday, while the temperatures could be around 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 60- 65 percent.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) possible starting XI:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up:Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
