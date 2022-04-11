IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Navi Mumbai Weather Update  

An unbeaten Gujarat Titans will be looking to continue their winning ways as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on 11 April at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans come into this match after successive victories against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Their winning streak should give them a lot of confidence as they take on a resurgent SRH this Monday.

GT's batting continues to be in fine form, with Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia turning out to be great additions to the side. If we look at the side's bowling attack, the trio of Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Shami have proved their mettle.