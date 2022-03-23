IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad preview: Dark horses SRH have the fire-power to get back on track

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished fourth in their first IPL season, in 2013. In 2016, they won the tournament for the first time, and also began a run of five consecutive appearances in the Playoffs. That streak ended in 2021, when they finished last for the first time. Such was the nosedive that captain David Warner, the man almost synonymous to the glory days of the Sunrisers, had to be dropped mid-season.

Not only had Warner led them to their only IPL title, but he had also won the Orange Cap thrice. Yet, Sunrisers did not retain him at this year’s mega auctions. IPL can be as ruthless as it can be rewarding. They released Rashid Khan as the leg-spinner wanted to get into the auction pool. However, they did buy back Bhuvneshwar Kumar, twice winner of the Purple Cap, despite his ordinary showing last year.

Until 2020, Hyderabad faced a conundrum. Their opening batters, Warner and Jonny Bairstow, put on massive partnerships at rapid pace. This made them (and Rashid) automatic selections. That put Hyderabad in a conundrum: if they picked Kane Williamson (captain and Orange Cap winner in 2018), they could not opt for a second overseas bowler. And if they got Jason Holder or Mohammad Nabi, it had to be at the cost of one of Bairstow and Williamson.

And even that was not all. When Warner, Bairstow, and Williamson all played, the batting was too top-heavy, for the middle order did not seem imposing. Even if Holder or Nabi bowled alongside Rashid, the bowling, particularly the pace bowling, lacked experience. In other words, they had an excess of world-class overseas players for four slots but not enough seasoned Indian cricketers for seven slots.

In 2022, they released Warner, Rashid, and Bairstow, three first-choice cricketers from the nucleus of their last squad. Instead, they bolstered their middle order, and have added a cohort of batters who can bowl.

Aiden Markram is yet to have a memorable IPL performance, but his recent numbers in T20 Internationals are excellent. Since the start of 2021, he has scored 570 runs at a strike rate of 149 and, while often bowling in the Powerplay, gone for 7.44 an over. He may turn out to be the most important man of the squad, along with Rahul Tripathi, who struck at 140 last season.

The durable Williamson and the explosive Nicholas Pooran are likely to be followed by their string of all-rounders. Over the past few years, the Sunrisers did not back the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh (not in the 2022 squad), and Priyam Garg for as long as they could have. This time, given their bowling abilities, Samad – whom they retained – and Abhishek may get the nod.

Bhuvneshwar’s newfound form in India’s home season would have made the team management hopeful. Marco Jansen, who bothered the Indians a lot when they toured South Africa, should also feature. Once that is done, they have the luxury of choosing one or both of two genuinely quick Indian bowlers, Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik; or T Natarajan, who can strangle batters with left-arm yorkers in the death overs.

Rounding up the attack will be Washington Sundar, capable of bowling inside the Powerplay and batting up the order. If a second spinner is needed – there are about four batters who can bowl spin already – they can always pick Shreyas Gopal who, it must be remembered, can also bat.

Hyderabad’s depth does not end there. They can drop Jansen for their surplus Indian fast bowler and rope in Glenn Phillips or Romario Shepherd. Both are all-rounders – Phillips keeps wickets, Shepherd bowls – as well as ferocious hitters, and can thus walk into the side for Samad or Abhishek without ruining the balance.

To sum up, if every squad member is available and fit, Sunrisers Hyderabad are one of the strongest, most balanced units of IPL 2022. They may be the dark horses of this edition.

Likely starting XI: Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan.

Abhishek Mukherjee is the Chief Editor at CricketNews and co-author of Sachin and Azhar at Cape Town.

