IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar trolled for controversial comment on Shimron Hetmyer in RR vs CSK

Sunil Gavaskar has drawn criticism after his remarks on Shimron Hetmyer during Friday’s Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings clash. The former India great, who was in the commentary box during the match, has been heavily trolled.

Hetmyer, who had earlier flown to Guyana for the birth of his first child, was back for the game against CSK. He came in to bat when Rajasthan were in a tricky spot while chasing down a target of 151. They needed 75 off 42 deliveries when the Guyanese cricketer walked in. It was at that stage that Gavaskar commented, "Hetmyer's wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?"

Needless to say, that comment did not go down well with fans. Many took to social media and criticised the legendary batter for his remark. Here are some of the reactions:

This is not the first time Gavaskar has been mired in controversy for his comments. In 2020, he had made some ‘distasteful comments’ about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The unsavoury comments by the former cricketer led to much criticism on social media and even resulted in Sharma expressing her displeasure with the statement.

As for Friday's match, Rajasthan secured a top-two berth after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. It was the end of a disappointing season for the MS Dhoni-led side, which had been marred by injuries, lacklustre performances and a string of defeats throughout the tournament. The defending champions crashed out of this edition of the IPL at the ninth spot, with only 4 wins in 14 fixtures.

Rajasthan shone with the bat and the ball in the game. While Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 59 off 44, Ravichandran Ashwin smashed 40 off 23 to take his side to victory. RR will face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on 24 May.

