Cricket

IPL 2022: Sports minister Anurag Thakur likely to attend final in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: With IPL 2022 final scheduled to take place on Sunday between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur is likely to be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium here for the summit clash.

Apart from the minister, the finale will also witness some Bollywood celebrities.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur - ANI

File image of Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur - ANI

The stage is set for the final of the richest cricket tournament in the world. A 50-minute closing ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2022 final match on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals for the maiden IPL title, while Rajasthan will be eyeing their second crown. More than 1.20 lakh people are expected to arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the IPL final.

Updated Date: May 29, 2022 13:08:17 IST

also read

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' victory over Rajasthan Royals leaves Twitter in awe of Hardik Pandya's leadership
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' victory over Rajasthan Royals leaves Twitter in awe of Hardik Pandya's leadership

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 final after defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 1

GT vs RR: Kolkata weather forecast for today’s IPL 2022 match
First Cricket News

GT vs RR: Kolkata weather forecast for today’s IPL 2022 match

GT vs RR Weather Forecast, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals play at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1

IPL 2022: GT vs RR Head to head Record, Gujarat Titans Head-to-Head Record Against Rajasthan Royals
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: GT vs RR Head to head Record, Gujarat Titans Head-to-Head Record Against Rajasthan Royals

GT will take confidence from their victory against the Royals in the league stage. In that match on 14 April, GT notched up 192 for 4 riding a sparkling half-century by captain Hardik Pandya.