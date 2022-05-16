Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2022: 'Showing his class', Twitterati hail DC's Sarfaraz Khan for fearless knock in crucial tie against PBKS

Cricket

IPL 2022: 'Showing his class', Twitterati hail DC's Sarfaraz Khan for fearless knock in crucial tie against PBKS

Delhi Capitals' (DC) decision to promote Sarfaraz Khan to the top of the batting order paid off on Monday as the youngster smashed a 16-ball 32 to help the side recover from a rocky start against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Khan was among Delhi's two changes for the crucial tie against Punjab at the DY Patil Stadium, with Khaleel Ahmed coming in for Chetan Sakariya in the other change. The Mumbaikar, playing for the first time in more than three weeks, was sent out to open for the first time this season after starting off initially in the middle-order, and later coming in at one-down.

Delhi got off to the worst-start possible as spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Livingstone removed the in-form opener David Warner off the first delivery of the innings, bringing another Aussie Mitchell Marsh — who is also enjoying a fine run with the bat this year — to the crease.

Khan, though, appeared unfazed and began attacking the Punjab bowlers right away to bring Delhi back in the game in no time. After Marsh struck back-to-back sixes off Kagiso Rabada in the second over, Khan collected a six, followed by consecutive boundaries off left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar's bowling in the third over. He continued to attack in the following over, collecting consecutive boundaries off Rishi Dhawan.

Khan ended up repaying the faith shown in him by skipper Rishabh Pant and the Delhi team management with his clean hitting and his fearless approach, which helped Delhi finish the powerplay on 59/2, the run rate nearly 10-an-over.

Let us take a look at some of the reactions to Sarfaraz's knock:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

 

Delhi eventually finished on 159/7 after being invited to bat by Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal, riding on Mitchell Marsh's 48-ball 63.

DC and PBKS find themselves at the fifth and seventh spots on the IPL 2022 points table at the moment, sitting on 12 points each and separated by Net Run Rate. The encounter is something of a virtual eliminator with the loser of the game all but set to bow out at the end of the league stage.

Click here to follow live updates on the PBKS-DC IPL 2022 match

Updated Date: May 16, 2022 21:33:19 IST

Tags:

