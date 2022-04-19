IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan shares motivating tweet after KKR lose to RR; post grabs attention

After Kolkata Knight Riders lost a close-fought match against Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs, Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan sent out an important message for his players late at night.

The actor cheered his team up and also lauded the players for their stellar performance. Taking to his Twitter account, SRK praised the team’s captain Shreyas Iyer, pacer Umesh Yadav and batter Aaron Finch for their ‘stupendous effort’.

In his post, SRK also had a special mention for bowler Sunil Narine for playing his 150th match for KKR and head coach Brendon McCullum for scoring a century 15 years ago for the Knights, wherein he (McCullum) smashed an unbeaten 158 in the first-ever game of the IPL history.

“Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 years ago,” the post read.

Towards the end of his post, the actor even stated that if KKR has to lose, then this is the way it should happen. He further advised his team to ‘keep your chins up’.

Check his encouraging post here:

SRK has always been backing his players and often spotted with his children during matches at many IPL venues.

In Monday's match, England batter Jos Buttler scored 103 runs. It was his second century of the season, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed the spotlight after his five-wicket haul which also included a hat-trick.

The outstanding moment was when bowler Ravichandran Ashwin took the prized scalp of dangerous Andre Russell for a golden duck. All this made the Royals achieve a thrilling seven-run victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Currently, KKR are 6th on the table with 3 wins from 7 matches played so far. They will next be seen locking horns against Gujarat Titans on 23 April.

