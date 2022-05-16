IPL 2022 schedule this week, 16 May to 22 May, timetable, match list and venue details

We are finally approaching the business end of the tournament this IPL season and barring Gujarat Titans, all the other teams have been making a lot of moves on the points table. While Gujarat have bolstered their lead at the top of the points table, there is a lot of jostle for the other three spots.

Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore look the favourites to advance through to the playoffs, but Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings would want to set the record straight which makes this week very exciting.

Mumbai Indians finally found something to show for their efforts this season, while Chennai Super Kings, despite reverting to MS Dhoni, have not found the going to be easy. However, the biggest fall has been encountered by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After being in the top-two, they have now lost five matches on the bounce and are all but out of the competition.

Also, Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to find any consistency and they too did not find any momentum and are battling a lost cause (not mathematically) to stay in the competition. Punjab Kings, after a bumper start, has had a hot and cold season, but they still can get to 16 points and this would then make the race to get into the top 4 rather interesting.

Heading into this week, Delhi Capitals are on 12 points from as many games and if they win their remaining fixtures, they too can be in the top-four and it will all boil down to the net run rate. All these permutations and combinations make this upcoming week an intriguing watch.

Here is how the schedule reads this week: