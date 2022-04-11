IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar relishes quality time on road trip with MI support staff, watch video

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on his Instagram handle where he was seen enjoying a road trip with his fellow Mumbai Indians support staff. Mumbai Indians’ mentor Tendulkar was spending quality time in a bio-secured bubble with the team amid the ongoing season of IPL.

That Instagram clip features Sachin along with other Mumbai Indians coaching staff Zaheer Khan, Kiran More and Rahul Sanghvi with the popular British band Coldplay’s song Paradise playing in the car. Referring to the background score, Tendulkar captioned the video affirming that sometimes spending time with friends seems like heaven.

In the video, the former India batter was sitting next to More, pointing the camera towards Sanghvi who was taking a nap in the backseat. The director of cricket operations at Mumbai Indians Zaheer Khan was in the front seat.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

In this IPL season, Tendulkar joined the MI support staff a few days back after undergoing the mandatory quarantine period. The batting legend has been spotted spending time with Mumbai Indians youngsters during training sessions. He has been helping the future talents, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brewis and Aryan Juyal with his rich experience and, offering them suggestions on how to play different strokes, footwork, and batting stance, among others. Earlier, before Mumbai Indians’ match against Rajasthan Royals, Tendulkar shared a fun clipping where he was stuck in the Mumbai traffic and was vibing to a famous Marathi folk song with Kiran More beside him in the car. The caption of the video stated that he was stuck in the traffic while heading to Pune.

The master blaster served Mumbai Indians as a player from 2008 till 2013. He also led the team for four years till 2011. Tendulkar lifted his maiden IPL trophy in his final season as a player in 2013 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. After that, he was appointed as a mentor of the team for providing the best guidance to MI players.

