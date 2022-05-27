IPL 2022: R Ashwin recalls crucial advice from former India head coach Duncan Fletcher

Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the most well-known players of India's Test squad for several years now. Last year, the cricketer returned to the Indian T20I squad after four years and represented the team in the World Cup in October-November in the United Arab Emirates.

In the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, the 35-year-old off-spinner has been one of the most important members of the Rajasthan Royals, not only with the ball but also has also been applauded as a batter. He recently scored an essential knock in the match against Chennai Super Kings (40* off 23 balls), leading the team to a five-wicket victory that secured a second-place finish for the Royals.

The off-spinner spoke about a crucial advice he received from former India head coach Duncan Fletcher and related to it.

He talks about how years ago he used to ask Indian team coach Duncan Fletcher about how to do better and improve himself. To this the coach answered that the best way was to make mistakes and fail in front of people. The cricketer said that this is what he has done all through his life.

He further said that he has received a lot of criticism for how he always wanted to push his boundaries. He pointed out that this makes people feel that why was he doing all this and was over-ambitious and was ultimately doing too much. The cricketer added that getting the form of expression he desires helps him to explore boundaries.

The cricketer overtook Kapil Dev’s record of 434 Test wickets and became the second-highest Indian wicket-taker after Anil Kumble (619) with 442 dismissals in 86 Test matches.

In Qualifier 2 of the 2022 Indian Premier League, the ace player will return to the field as the Rajasthan Royals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a spot in this season’s finale.

