IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Weather Update

A win-less Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (Tata IPL 2022) on Tuesday, 12 April, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. After suffering four consecutive defeats, the Rabindra Jadeja-led side is hoping to turn the table while the Bangalore-based franchise will try to keep the momentum after three consecutive wins in the last three matches.

After suffering a close loss in their first match of the season, RCB came back harder with three successful run chases against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians respectively. The top-order batters have clicked well to constitute the plinth and skipper Faf Du Plessis along with finisher Dinesh Karthik can take any attack to the cleaner. The bowling unit has been quite impressive and the return of Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff can give them an extra boost in upcoming matches.

The four-time champions are experiencing their worst season so far as Ravindra Jadeja has not seemed comfortable taking the leadership responsibility. However, they registered 200-plus runs in their second game. The batters couldn’t perform expectedly in the other three matches. The bowling side also looked pale in pacer Deepak Chahar's absence.

The wounded men in yellow will try to pull all their strings for the first win. Whereas, the Bangalore side will seek to go on with their unbeaten run to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

Weather Report:

The weather in Navi Mumbai is expected to be partly cloudy on Tuesday. But there is no chance of precipitation during this Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash. The wind speed is expected to be moderate, around 8-10 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 45-48 per cent.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible Starting 11s:

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, David Willey/Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel/Siddharth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

