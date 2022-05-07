IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore to don green jersey in clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Royal Challengers Bangalore players, in an attempt to spread awareness about environmental conservation, will grace the field on Sunday (8 May) in green jerseys against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as part of the franchise’s ‘Go Green’ initiative.

‘Go Green’ campaign

The RCB have kept alive the tradition of sporting the green jersey each year since 2011 to spread environmental awareness.

The ‘Go Green’ campaign showcases RCB’s commitment towards a greener, sustainable planet. RCB is one of those few global sports franchises which is carbon neutral.

The team and franchise urge fans and citizens to also do their bit by turning off the lights and taps when not in use, to ensure proper waste management and reduce-reuse-recycle, as these small habits can really go a long way to help our environment.

What did RCB players have to say?

In a RCB Bold Diaries video shared by RCB on social media, Virat Kohli said, "The ‘Go Green’ sustainability initiative has been a huge part of our RCB culture since 2011. Over the years we have seen RCB sport the green jersey in the day game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to create awareness around a greener and more sustainable planet Earth. Continuing the go green cause that we truly believe in RCB will be wearing the green match kits on 8 May when we take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

Speaking about the initiative, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said, " This Sunday we take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, we will be dressed in our green jersey in an effort to spread awareness about saving the planet."

Glenn Maxwell also urged citizens to contribute to this ‘Go Green’ initiative. "Let us all continue to try and play a small part in building towards a great future for environment friendly measures that can help make this world a much better place to live in for the coming generations," he said. “Let us remember to turn off lights, fans, ACs, and other electronic appliances when not in use," added Dinesh Karthik.

Climate change is one of the pressing issues the world is dealing with, and this initiative is a humble effort towards conserving the environment.

