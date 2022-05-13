IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore become first team to concede 100 sixes this season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) added a unique feat to their list of achievements in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, albeit an unwanted one, as they became the first side in the 15th season to concede 100 sixes.

The milestone was achieved in the very first over of the Punjab Kings innings after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to field after winning the toss in Match 60 the season. PBKS' English opener Jonny Bairstow smashed all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, starting off with the new ball in hand, over long off.

Bairstow then proceeded to dismantle the RCB bowling lineup, unleashing a flurry of fours and sixes as the team fifty came up inside four overs for the Kings. Bairstow was batting on 34 off just 13 deliveries at the end of the fourth over with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan unbeaten on 15.

While RCB announced an unchanged side for this fixture, PBKS made just one change — bringing in Harpreet Brar in place of Sandeep Sharma.

Both teams are fighting for one of the remaining playoff spots with IPL debutants Gujarat Titans having already qualified and Lucknow Super Giants looking set to seal the second. Bangalore are currently in the qualification zone, sitting at the fourth spot with 14 points to their name. Punjab are four places below them with 10 points, and face a must-win scenario in each of their remaining games including this one.

