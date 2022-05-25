IPL 2022: Riyan Parag stares at Ravichandran Ashwin after being run out in Qualifier 1, trolled

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag was trolled on social media after he involved himself in an ugly mix-up with all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday during the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans. This confusion on the field resulted in Parag’s runout, who walked back to the dugout scoring only four runs off the first three balls he faced.

Fans at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens were surprised to see Parag getting miffed after he got himself run out following a mix-up with Ashwin who didn't respond to his call for a single.

The incident happened in the last ball of Rajasthan’s innings when bowler Yash Dayal gave a wide to Ashwin, who came out to face the free-hit delivery. As soon as the ball passed the wickets and went a certain distance, Parag - who was at the non-striker's end - ran to the batting end to grab a single. However, Ashwin was in no mood to sprint to the other end and stood his ground.

Amid this mishap, wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha easily collected the ball and passed it to Dayal, resulting in a runout. Parag did not seem happy at all and gave the off-spinner a death stare before he walked back to the pavilion.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the moment went viral, the 20-year-old was at the receiving end of trolling by cricket fans. Many social media users lashed out at Parag for his behaviour while others stated that the youngster needs to learn to humble himself.

A few of the reactions are here:

In Tuesday’s match, the Royals reached a competitive total of 188 for 6 with Jos Buttler scoring 89 off 56 balls. But they failed to put their act together in the second half of the innings. GT, who won the match by 7 wickets and three balls to spare, are through to the IPL 2022 finals.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.