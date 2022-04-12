IPL 2022: Retired out an important aspect of game we haven't considered, says R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the first player in Indian Premier League's history to retire out, in the Rajasthan Royals- Lucknow Super Giants game.

Batting on 28 off 23, Ashwin walked back to the RR dugout as retired out with 10 balls to spare to pave way for a more aggressive Riyan Parag who scored eight runs off four balls to help Rajasthan finish on 165/6 in the first innings. The historic move proved to be the game-deciding factor eventually in the match as RR won the game by a narrow margin of three runs.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Ashwin has now spoken about the surprising move in detail.

"It was an in the moment thing," Ashwin said about when the decision was made. "It's a team game that we often forget in the euphoria. But then it's an important aspect of the game we haven't considered."

"T20 is more a team game than we all know. It is almost as much as football. The goal scorers are like your opening batter or wicket-takers. But they are worth it only if your goalkeeper or defenders are ready to do what it takes," he added.

The RR captain Sanju Samson had explained after the match that it was a team decision to retire out Ashwin.

“We keep trying different things. Have been talking about it before the season. We thought that if some situation occurs, we can use it. Was a team decision,” Samson had said.

Also, RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara praised Ashwin for making the bold move.

"Ashwin himself was asking from the field as well, and we had discussed it just before that, as to what we would do," Sangakkara said. "I thought the way Ashwin handled that situation, walking in (in the 10th over) under pressure, the way he batted to support the team. And then finally, (he) sacrificed himself in terms of being retired out, (which) was just magnificent. And then he went out in the field and backed it up with an excellent, excellent bowling effort."

