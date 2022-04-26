RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Live update: Four-down Rajasthan lose Samson

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium. Stay tuned for further updates

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score streaming, IPL 2022: A confident Rajasthan Royals will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League. This fixture will be taking place at the Maharashtra Cricket Academy Stadium in Pune.

Rajasthan Royals have been looking very powerful courtesy a belligerent Jos Buttler. They beat Delhi Capitals in the last match as Buttler smashed his 3rd century of this season. There are few concerns with the middle order, and Sanju Samson needs to be more consistent after he found some form in the last match against Delhi.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore come into this match after being smashed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. They were bundled out for 68 and SRH romped home in the 8th over. Their batting has to be far better in this match if they have to bounce back after the drubbing.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 26 April.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will happen at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler(WK), Sanju Samson(WK)(C), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garhwal, Dhruv Jurel(WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der-Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.