Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 26 April, 2022

26 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

109/6 (16.5 ov)

Match 39
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore
109/6 (16.5 ov) - R/R 6.48

Play In Progress

Trent Boult - 4

Riyan Parag - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Riyan Parag Batting 24 19 1 1
Trent Boult Batting 4 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 3.5 0 29 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 102/6 (15.3)

6 (6) R/R: 5.14

Shimron Hetmyer 3(7) S.R (42.85)

c Suyash Prabhudessai b Wanindu Hasaranga
RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Live update: Four-down Rajasthan lose Samson

RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Live update: Four-down Rajasthan lose Samson

20:51 (IST)

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 100/5 ( Riyan Parag 21 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)

Josh Hazlewood returns. Daryl Mitchell is caught by Maxwell at long-on as RR lose their fifth wicket. They have lost half their side now and have work to do. Time-out is taken following the wicket. Shimron Hetmyer is the new batter in. 

Full Scorecard
20:44 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mitchell hits this one straight to Maxwell at long-on and he departs, with Hazlewood getting the wicket. Another one bites the dust. Daryl Mitchell c Maxwell b Hazlewood 16

Full Scorecard
20:42 (IST)

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 99/4 ( Daryl Mitchell 16 , Riyan Parag 21)

Glenn Maxwell into the attack for the first time tonight. Four singles come off it as RR inch towards 100. 

Full Scorecard
20:42 (IST)

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 99/4 ( Daryl Mitchell 16 , Riyan Parag 21)

Glenn Maxwell into the attack for the first time tonight. Four singles come off it as RR inch towards 100. 

Full Scorecard
20:30 (IST)

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 84/4 ( Daryl Mitchell 9 , Riyan Parag 13)

Halway through the innings, and RCB are right on top at the moment. Hasaranga returns for another over and he strikes, cleaning up Samson. RR seem to be in all sorts of trouble at the moment. Riyan Parag is the new batter and he is off the mark. Shahbaz bowls the next over and 14 runs come off it. 

Full Scorecard
20:23 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Cleaned up by Wanindu Hasaranga and Sanju Samson departs. The ball rattles the off-stump courtesy a fine delivery from the Sri Lankan to remove the RR skipper. Samson b Hasaranga 27

Full Scorecard
20:18 (IST)

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 67/3 ( Sanju Samson (C) (W) 27 , Daryl Mitchell 6)

Siraj into the attack once again. Just a couple pf runs in this over with Samson and Mitchell collecting a single each. Time for a strategic timeout now. 

Full Scorecard
20:14 (IST)

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 65/3 ( Sanju Samson (C) (W) 26 , Daryl Mitchell 5)

Expensive over from Shahbaz with 16 runs coming off it. Sanju Samson with a couple of consecutive sixes, with one of them going over long-off. 

Full Scorecard
20:09 (IST)

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 49/3 ( Sanju Samson (C) (W) 12 , Daryl Mitchell 4)

With RR already three down and having lost Buttler, Samson needs to play a captain's knock and in Hasaranga's over, Samson has hit him for a four and six. 10 runs come off the last over of powerplay. Harshal Patel introduced in the next over, the first one after powerplay. Mitchell nudges behind square for a brace in the third ball of the over. 

Full Scorecard
19:59 (IST)

After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 33/3 ( Sanju Samson (C) (W) 0 , Daryl Mitchell 0)

Josh Hazlewood into the attack and he strikes, getting rid of the in-form Jos Buttler for just 8. Buttler finds Siraj at mid-on off Hazlewood's ball.  Two new batters in Daryl Mitchell and skipper Sanju Samson, in the middle. 

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
20:44 (IST)

OUT! Mitchell hits this one straight to Maxwell at long-on and he departs, with Hazlewood getting the wicket. Another one bites the dust. Daryl Mitchell c Maxwell b Hazlewood 16
20:23 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned up by Wanindu Hasaranga and Sanju Samson departs. The ball rattles the off-stump courtesy a fine delivery from the Sri Lankan to remove the RR skipper. Samson b Hasaranga 27
19:41 (IST)

OUT! Padikkal is given LBW and he has reviewed this one right away. Ball-tracking shows it's pitching in line and crashing into the middle-stump. Siraj with the wicket.  Padikkal lbw b Siraj 7
19:04 (IST)

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Score 

Toss update: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and will field first, Du Plessis confirms. 

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium. Stay tuned for further updates

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score streaming, IPL 2022: A confident Rajasthan Royals will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League. This fixture will be taking place at the Maharashtra Cricket Academy Stadium in Pune.

Rajasthan Royals have been looking very powerful courtesy a belligerent Jos Buttler. They beat Delhi Capitals in the last match as Buttler smashed his 3rd century of this season. There are few concerns with the middle order, and Sanju Samson needs to be more consistent after he found some form in the last match against Delhi.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore come into this match after being smashed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. They were bundled out for 68 and SRH romped home in the 8th over. Their batting has to be far better in this match if they have to bounce back after the drubbing.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 26 April.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will happen at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler(WK), Sanju Samson(WK)(C), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garhwal, Dhruv Jurel(WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der-Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

Updated Date: April 26, 2022 20:21:11 IST

