IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar postponed marriage to play for RCB after going unsold during auction

Rajat Patidar carved a niche for himself in IPL history as the first uncapped player to score a century during IPL playoffs.

His fearless 112* off 54 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore secure a berth in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals. His 49-ball century against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on 25 May served as a solid guarantee when experienced players like Faf du Plessis, Glen Maxwell and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact.

However, Patidar's inclusion in RCB's playing XI was a freak coincidence. RCB had initially not bid for him during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction but when Luvnith Sisodia sustained an injury, Patidar replaced him against Rs 20 lakh on 3 April. But wait, that's not all. The centurion was also supposed to get married in May, which he postponed to play for RCB, according to The New Indian Express.

"The plan was to get him married on May 9. It was supposed to be a small function and I had booked a hotel too in Indore," Manohar Patidar, Rajat's father, was quoted as saying TNIE.

Patidar is now supposedly going to tie the knot in July after he caters to his commitments with the the Madhya Pradesh state team during Ranji Trophy knockouts.

"The marriage was not supposed to be a grand affair, so we didn't get invitation cards printed. I have booked a hotel for limited guests but the booking has been advanced as we plan to hold the function in July once he is free from his responsibility with the Madhya Pradesh Ranji team," Patidar's father added. Patidar is to tie the knot with a girl from Ratlam.

If RCB win against RR in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2, they will directly face Gujarat Titans in the final.

