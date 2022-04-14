IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: Mumbai Weather Update

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals enter this contest after having beaten the Lucknow Super Giants in their last match in an absolute thriller. Kuldeep Sen, the young pacer, held his nerves in the final over and ensured his side won the game and catapulted to the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans went down for the first time this season to Sunrisers Hyderabad by a close margin. The Hardik Pandya-led side would want their top order to step up and make a contribution.

Although, dew has played its role in the recent matches, the scoreboard pressure too has played its part. However, the captain winning the toss could well opt to field first once again.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny and clear on Thursday. There is very little chance of the rain gods playing spoilsport during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans clash. The wind speed is likely to be around 15 km/h while the temperature could hover from 28 -35 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to around 55-57 percent.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson

