IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Weather Update

With a top-two finish in mind, Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their last Indian Premier League 2022 group stage match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The Sanju Samson-led side is currently third in the points table behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans and second position holders Lucknow Super Giants.

The Royals, however, have a golden opportunity to displace LSG from the second spot thanks to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.304 compared to LSG's 0.251. All RR have got to do is beat CSK to rise to 18 points and take the second spot. The top two teams at the end of the league stage get another opportunity to reach the finals even if they lose the first qualifier which the sides finishing in the third and fourth spot don't.

RR would hope for Jos Buttler to fire again who has not been at his best in the last few games. In the last two matches, Buttler has failed to get to double digits.

CSK's inexperienced bowling unit might just help Butttler to regain his mojo. Youngsters Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Sri Lanka's 'baby Malinga' Matheesha Pathirana, will, however, have other ideas.

Led by the legendary MS Dhoni, they would look to make sure the defending champions end their IPL 2022 campaign on a high.

Weather Report

The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The weather for Friday in Mumbai is set to be cloudy. There will be a 56% cloud cover with an 8% chance of rain. The temperature will hover between 25-31 degrees Celcius and it is expected to be much less humid. The wind speed can reach up to 47 km/hr.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

