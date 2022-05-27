Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2, Full Cricket Score: Buttler's unbeaten 106 guides RR into final

Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 27 May, 2022

27 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
157/8 (20.0 ov)

Qualifier 2
161/3 (18.1 ov)

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

Live Blog
157/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.85 161/3 (18.1 ov) - R/R 8.86

Shimron Hetmyer - 2

Jos Buttler - 11

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jos Buttler not out 106 60 10 6
Shimron Hetmyer not out 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Glenn Maxwell 3 0 17 0
Harshal Patel 3.1 0 29 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 148/3 (16.5)

13 (13) R/R: 9.75

Jos Buttler 11(5)

Devdutt Padikkal 9(12) S.R (75)

c Dinesh Karthik b Josh Hazlewood
Highlights, IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2, Full Cricket Score: Buttler's unbeaten 106 guides RR into final

Highlights, IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2, Full Cricket Score: Buttler's unbeaten 106 guides RR into final

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - IPL 2022 RR vs RCB cricket score, Qualifier 2 IPL Match Live Coverage: SIX! Jos Buttler finishes off in style as Rajasthan Royals hammer Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets to enter the IPL final for the first time since 2008!

23:27 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2022, with Jos Buttler dishing out yet another masterclass in what has been a season to remember for the Englishman as he notched up his fourth ton to go level with Virat Kohli and also went past the 800-run mark. RR bowled brilliantly in the death overs to restrict RCB to sub-par 157 before Buttler helped them blast their way to the target as Sanju Samson and Co reach the IPL final for the first time since 2008!

Just one more match left in the 15th iteration of the league, and the two of the most consistent sides this season lock horns in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Before that, two-time champions Supernovas take on Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge final at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. Some weekend eh?

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

23:27 (IST)
23:26 (IST)

Jos Buttler is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 106!

23:26 (IST)
23:10 (IST)

From one GOAT to another!

23:10 (IST)
23:07 (IST)

A fitting conclusion to a blockbuster season!

23:07 (IST)
23:06 (IST)

Jos continues to boss!

23:06 (IST)
23:02 (IST)
six

After 18.1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 161/3 ( Jos Buttler 106 , Shimron Hetmyer 2)

RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Updates: SIX! Jos Buttler finishes off in style, clobbering the ball over long on, as Rajasthan Royals hammer Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets to enter the IPL final for the first time since 2008! And Buttler emerges the hero yet again, finishing unbeaten on 106!

23:02 (IST)
23:00 (IST)
hnd

RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Updates: Fourth century of the season for Jos Buttler as the Englishman goes level with Virat Kohli for most centuries in a single edition in the IPL! He brings up the milestone with a single off Maxwell in the 18th over, taking 59 balls and collecting 10 fours and five sixes along the way. RR 155/3

23:00 (IST)
22:54 (IST)
wkt

RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Updates: OUT! Hazlewood strikes in his penultimate delivery of the evening as Padikkal ends up nicking the ball to the keeper while looking to ramp a short ball towards third man. RR 148/3

Padikkal c Karthik b Hazlewood 9(12)

22:54 (IST)
22:50 (IST)

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 140/2 ( Jos Buttler 88 , Devdutt Padikkal 8)

RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Updates: Hasaranga had been bowling a superb spell so far today, but ends up getting smashed for two sixes in the last three deliveries of the over as Jos Buttler breaks the shackles after a steady deceleration in the last five overs. In the process, he also becomes only the third batter in the history of the IPL to cross 800 runs in a season! He’s batting on 88 at the end of the over.

22:50 (IST)
22:47 (IST)

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 126/2 ( Jos Buttler 75 , Devdutt Padikkal 7)

RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Updates: Just four off Patel’s third over of the evening, all of them coming in the form of singles, as the required rate now climbs above six. RR had raced to 103/1 in the first 10 overs, but have collected only 23 in the next five. Getting Buttler dismissed at this stage could make things real interesting.

22:47 (IST)
Rajasthan Royals vs  Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - IPL 2022 RR vs RCB cricket score, Qualifier 2 IPL Match Live Coverage: SIX! Jos Buttler finishes off in style, clobbering the ball over long on, as Rajasthan Royals hammer Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets to enter the IPL final for the first time since 2008! And Buttler emerges the hero yet again, finishing unbeaten on 106!

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore trumped Lucknow Super Giants in a pulsating contest at the Eden Gardens and they will now take on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad for a spot in the finals.

RCB were powered by a superb century from Rajat Patidar which helped them pip LSG by 14 runs. They now head into this game with some great momentum after winning four out their last five matches and could pose a big threat to the Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will need a far better effort from their bowlers after they lost their last encounter against Gujarat Titans. They will be put under pressure by RCB’s batting order and once again the focus will be Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson to pile up the runs.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match be played?

The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 match will take place on 27 May.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match be held?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match start?

The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch RR vs RCB IPL 2022  Qualifier 2 match on TV and online?

The RR vs RCB IPL Qualifier 2 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The Qualifier 2 match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar.

Updated Date: May 27, 2022 23:27:49 IST

