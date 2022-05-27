Highlights, IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2, Full Cricket Score: Buttler's unbeaten 106 guides RR into final

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2022, with Jos Buttler dishing out yet another masterclass in what has been a season to remember for the Englishman as he notched up his fourth ton to go level with Virat Kohli and also went past the 800-run mark. RR bowled brilliantly in the death overs to restrict RCB to sub-par 157 before Buttler helped them blast their way to the target as Sanju Samson and Co reach the IPL final for the first time since 2008!

Just one more match left in the 15th iteration of the league, and the two of the most consistent sides this season lock horns in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Before that, two-time champions Supernovas take on Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge final at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. Some weekend eh?

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!