IPL 2022: R Ashwin slams his career-best score in the tournament with maiden fifty

Rajasthan Royals experimented with the batting line-up after R Ashwin was sent up at number three. The Royals had lost an early wicket after Jos Buttler was sent back to the dugout by Chetan Sakariya for 7 off 11.
Ashwin then walked out in the middle and joined Yashasvi Jaiswal. The two batters tried to steady the ship and stitched a stand of 43 runs for the second wicket before Jaiswal was caught by Lalit Yadav off Mitchell Marsh for 19 that came in 19 deliveries.
But Ashwin showed his class with the bat and held the fort at one end. He, along with Devdutt Padikkal, put up a good show as the two scored 53 runs for the third wicket. While Ashwin batted in a steady manner, the right-hander didn't shy away from putting away the bad deliveries to the boundary.
He notched up 50 off 38, a knock that included 4 fours and a couple of maximums before getting out to Marsh after being caught by David Warner. This is Ashwin's first fifty in T20 cricket.
Yes, Bobby had to take a minute too. 👏 pic.twitter.com/a5IOPpP9kp
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2022
Talking about the standings, the Royals are presently sitting at number three with 14 points under their belt from 11 matches while Delhi Capitals, on the other side, have 10 points in 11 games.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Delhi Capitals would look to pocket crucial two points when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 fixture today.
RR vs DC Match 58 Predicted Playing 11 - My Tata IPL team 2022 prediction
Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Wednesday evening. There is no chance of rain during the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals clash.