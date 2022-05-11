IPL 2022: R Ashwin slams his career-best score in the tournament with maiden fifty

Rajasthan Royals experimented with the batting line-up after R Ashwin was sent up at number three. The Royals had lost an early wicket after Jos Buttler was sent back to the dugout by Chetan Sakariya for 7 off 11.

Ashwin then walked out in the middle and joined Yashasvi Jaiswal. The two batters tried to steady the ship and stitched a stand of 43 runs for the second wicket before Jaiswal was caught by Lalit Yadav off Mitchell Marsh for 19 that came in 19 deliveries.

But Ashwin showed his class with the bat and held the fort at one end. He, along with Devdutt Padikkal, put up a good show as the two scored 53 runs for the third wicket. While Ashwin batted in a steady manner, the right-hander didn't shy away from putting away the bad deliveries to the boundary.

He notched up 50 off 38, a knock that included 4 fours and a couple of maximums before getting out to Marsh after being caught by David Warner. This is Ashwin's first fifty in T20 cricket.

Yes, Bobby had to take a minute too. 👏 pic.twitter.com/a5IOPpP9kp — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2022

Talking about the standings, the Royals are presently sitting at number three with 14 points under their belt from 11 matches while Delhi Capitals, on the other side, have 10 points in 11 games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.