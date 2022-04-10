Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2022: R Ashwin first batter to be retired out in tournament history

  • Agence France-Presse
  • April 10th, 2022
  • 22:29:51 IST

Mumbai: India's Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the first batter in Indian Premier League history to be retired out after he walked off following his 28 for Rajasthan Royals.

R Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals bats during match 20 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL

R Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals bats during match 20 of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL

Ashwin brought his 23-ball knock to an end in 18.2 overs of the Royals innings against Lucknow Super Giants to allow Riyan Parag join the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer.

The left-handed Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 59 off 36 deliveries including six sixes and Parag also got one hit over the fence in his four-ball stay as Royals finished on 165-6.

"I had no idea about it (Ashwin's retirement) - he was also a bit tired," Hetmyer said of Ashwin's rare form of departure.

"It was a good decision, as the kid (Parag) hit a six for us."

West Indies' cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop tweeted: "Ashwin retired out is fascinating T20 tactics. T20 is causing us to rethink the way we conceive the game in the 21st century."

Batters are allowed to retire at any time of the innings when the ball is dead after informing the umpires, according to cricket rules.

Once retired out, a batter cannot come back to take the crease, unlike retired hurt, where a batter can return to finish off his/her innings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 10, 2022 22:29:51 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: 56* from 15 balls— How Pat Cummins blew away Mumbai Indians
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: 56* from 15 balls— How Pat Cummins blew away Mumbai Indians

KKR completed a five-wicket win with fours overs to spare. Cummins remained unbeaten at 56 in just 15 deliveries, a brutal knock that included six sixes and four fours.

IPL 2022: Meme fest erupts after Yuzvendra Chahal runs out 'ex' RCB skipper Virat Kohli
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Meme fest erupts after Yuzvendra Chahal runs out 'ex' RCB skipper Virat Kohli

The real drama unfolded when Chahal was handed the ball by captain Sanju Samson. The leg-spinner scalped two wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs and was also involved in the run out of Virat Kohli. The dismissal attracted a lot of hilarious memes on social media.

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 percent of match fees for Level 1 offence, Bumrah reprimanded
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 percent of match fees for Level 1 offence, Bumrah reprimanded

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 offence during his team's IPL match against Mumbai Indians.