IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: Virat Kohli gets out cheaply again, fans express disappointment

In Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2022 against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli perished early. The former RCB skipper once again failed to perform for his side and got dismissed early on the fifth ball of the second over on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During his stay, Kohli made only seven runs off eight balls before losing his wicket against right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna and walked back to the dugout. His recent performance in this year's cash-rich league endured yet another batting failure.

Krishna bowled a short-length ball just outside off but, Kohli wanted to play it towards the point. However, he could only manage to get an outside edge; after which the ball went straight towards the wicket-keeper Sanju Samson’s hands. The RR captain did not make any mistake behind the stumps and grabbed the catch easily. Hence, proving that Kohli’s old problem of poking at deliveries outside off-stump still is a concern.

As soon as Kohli walked back, fans on social media expressed their disappointment with his single-digit score again. Below are a few reactions:

In Friday’s Qualifier clash, Kohli got off to a promising start wherein he smashed a brilliant six off Trent Boult's bowling over the deep square leg fielder in the first over. But failed to make a mark after suffering another failure in this year's IPL.

In the latest edition of the tournament, Kohli has been under the scanner for his below-average performance with the bat. He has been fighting in terms of consistency and also hasn't been able to make a significant impact for his team.

From his 16 appearances, the former RCB captain collected 341 runs at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99 with two fifties to his name.

