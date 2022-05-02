IPL 2022, Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav in race to grab Purple Cap

Thanks to the true pitches in all four venues - MCA Stadium in Pune, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai - the seamers have had a great time in IPL 2022 so far. So much that six out of 10 in the current Purple Cap list for the highest wicket-taker of the season are genuine fast bowlers.

The likes of Umran Malik, Umesh Yadav, T Natarajan, and Mohammed Shami have really enjoyed the pace and bounce at disposal in the four venues in Maharashtra.

That, however, doesn't mean that the spinners haven't had their share. They in fact are ruling the top five. Three of them are in the top five with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav leading the pack.

The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner has already taken 19 wickets in 9 matches at a staggering average of 13.68. His India teammate Kuldeep Yadav, who represents the Delhi Capitals now, may have said that he wants Chahal to finish as the Purple Cap winner of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League with all his heart but he himself has performed exceedingly well this year to emerge as a genuine contender.

Yadav is number two on the list with 17 wickets in 9 matches. It has been quite a turnaround for someone who had played no matches last year and got only five in the previous edition.

At number 3 in the Purple Cap list is SRH medium pacer T Natarajan. The left-arm seamer has had a great comeback this year after missing most of the last edition due to an injury. Natarajan has also taken 17 wickets in 9 matches but is behind Kuldeep based on a higher economy rate than the left-arm wrist spinner.

RCB's Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, with 15 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 8.02, is currently at No. 4.

Umran Malik, the toast of the nation, is in the fifth spot. SRH's decision to show immense faith in the tearaway quick and retain him has paid rich dividends. The right-arm seamer from Jammu and Kashmir, who recently bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL at 154 km/h, has scalped 15 wickets in 9 matches so far.

