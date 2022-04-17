IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Weather Update

Punjab Kings will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first encounter of Sunday’s doubleheader at 3:30 pm IST. Both teams are looking forward to continuing their winning ways and secure a comfortable position on the group league table.

At the points table, both teams hold 6 points. But the Mayank Agarwal-led side is at the third position, while SRH is positioned on the seventh spot. Despite having the same number of points, Punjab Kings is ahead due to their net run rate of +0.239, whereas the Hyderabad franchise has a net run rate of -0.196.

Punjab eked out a close win against Mumbai Indians in their last fixture. The side is quite hopeful to bag another win and their openers seem to be in good form. PBKS are expecting a lot more from Jonny Bairstow as he looked pale against the Rohit Sharma unit.

On the other hand, the Kane Williamson brigade couldn’t put up an impressive start. But they have bounced back brilliantly and snatched three consecutive wins till now. SRH successfully chased 176 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match, with Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram being the star performers.

Weather Report:

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be mostly sunny and clear on Sunday. There is no chance of rain during this Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at Dr DY Patil Stadium. The wind speed is expected to be around 20 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover from 26 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 50-62 percent.

Probable Starting XI:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.