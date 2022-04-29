IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Pune Weather Update

Two evenly matched teams Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will square off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Friday. Both LSG and PBKS have had a mixed bag in IPL 2022. On some days, they have looked unbeatable and on a few occasions, they have appeared lacklustre. But both these sides are well and truly in the race for the playoffs.

It will be a battle between PBKS bowlers and LSG batters. In captain KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, LSG have an opening combination that can strike fear in the opposition. The presence of Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya in the middle order give them the luxury to make any total look small.

LSG's strong batting force will be up against the pace and experience of Kagiso Rabada, the swing of Sandeep Sharma, the guile of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and the accuracy at the death overs of Arshdeep Singh.

LSG bowlers too might pose questions of the PBKS batting unit. Dushmantha Chameera, and Mohsin Khan form a good new-ball pair and they are backed by Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya who can dry up the runs in the middle overs.

Weather report

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match is slated to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The weather for Pune on Friday is likely to be slightly cooler than Thursday. The maximum temperature is set to drop a few notches and settle at 32 degrees Celsius. There will be some cloud cover but there are no chances of rain. The wind speed at night can go up to 40 km/hr.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.