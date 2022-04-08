IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Mumbai Weather Update

It is going to be a face off between Mayank Agarwal and Hardik Pandya when Punjab Kings (PBKS) will meet an unbeaten Gujarat Titans (GT) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The upcoming match will take place on 8 April.

Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya will be keen to take his team to the top of the points table. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will look to continue their good run at the tournament after a decisive 54-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last outing.

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has been a good one for batting. Dew could play a part as well on the day, which could well make the toss very important. The captain winning the toss might elect to field first, continuing the trend in recent games held there.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly clear on Friday, 8 April. There is very less chance of rain during Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on matchday, while the temperatures could range between 28 and 32 degree Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 78 percent.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Starting XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohammed Shami

