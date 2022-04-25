IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Weather Update

All eyes will once again be on MS Dhoni when Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The legendary cricketer rolled back the years with a stupendous finish that was nothing short of a Houdini act in CSK's last match against Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni smashed Jaydev Unadkat for a straight six, pulled the next ball for a boundary, scampered through for a couple and finally flicked the yorker-length delivery towards the fine leg boundary to seal a stunning victory for his side. This was the second time Dhoni pulled off a chase when 16 runs were required off the final four deliveries becoming the first batter in the IPL to do so.

CSK have won only two matches and lost five so far in this edition. They need Dhoni to be in top form even in their next outing against PBKS, who are coming off a confidence-denting defeat against the Delhi Capitals.

The Mayank Agarwal-led side was bowled out for 115. The PBKS batters would be eyeing an improved show against CSK.

CSK's young pacer Mukesh Choudhary was in red-hot form against MI as he destroyed their top order and he would be looking to carry forward the momentum into this match.

Weather report

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The temperature in Mumbai on Monday is expected to be around 28-37 degrees Celsius. There are almost no chances of rain, so we can expect a full 40-over match. The wind speeds during the evening can go up to 45 km/hr.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

