Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: Punjab Kings' punt pays off as Liam Livingstone removes David Warner first ball

Cricket

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings' punt pays off as Liam Livingstone removes David Warner first ball

David Warner has been one of the most prolific run-scorers this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, collecting a half-century in two of his last three outings and currently finding himself among the top-three run-scorers.

Warner, though, had a forgettable evening with the bat in Delhi Capitals' must-win encounter against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, the Australian southpaw getting dismissed off the first delivery of the innings after Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal invited them to bat.

Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Delhi Capitals during match 64 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 16th May 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone celebrates after removing Delhi Capitals opener David Warner off the first delivery of the match. Sportzpics

And it was part-time leg-spinner Liam Livingstone who delivered the early breakthrough for the Kings as Warner ended up getting a thick outside edge that resulted in a simple catch for Rahul Chahar at backward point. The Aussie was looking to open his account right away and inject some positivity into the innings early on, but ended up walking back to the dugout with a golden duck against his name.

Delhi though, soon recovered as Sarfaraz Ahmed, sent out to open today, teed off from the word go and smashed 32 off just 16 balls before getting dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. Delhi finished the powerplay on 59/2, going at nearly 10 an over.

Delhi and Punjab find themselves at the fifth and seventh spots on the points table at the moment, separated by Net Run Rate with both sitting on 12 points. Given Gujarat Titans have already sealed a playoff spot and Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Supergiants are frontrunners with 16 points each, this game could well be treated as a virtual eliminator with the loser all but set to bow out at the end of the league stage.

Click here to follow live updates on the PBKS-DC IPL 2022 match

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 16, 2022 20:59:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Why was Umran Malik used differently? And other burning questions from DC vs SRH clash
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Why was Umran Malik used differently? And other burning questions from DC vs SRH clash

Delhi Capitals completed another win at the Brabourne Stadium to leapfrog Sunrisers Hyderabad to fifth position.

Old camaraderie with Delhi Capitals flamboyant approach helps David Warner to flourish in IPL 2022
First Cricket News

Old camaraderie with Delhi Capitals flamboyant approach helps David Warner to flourish in IPL 2022

David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 off 58 against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 preview: A virtual eliminator
First Cricket News

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 preview: A virtual eliminator

Both PBKS and DC are alive in playoffs race and come into the match on the back of comprehensive wins.