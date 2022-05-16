IPL 2022: Punjab Kings' punt pays off as Liam Livingstone removes David Warner first ball

David Warner has been one of the most prolific run-scorers this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, collecting a half-century in two of his last three outings and currently finding himself among the top-three run-scorers.

Warner, though, had a forgettable evening with the bat in Delhi Capitals' must-win encounter against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, the Australian southpaw getting dismissed off the first delivery of the innings after Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal invited them to bat.

And it was part-time leg-spinner Liam Livingstone who delivered the early breakthrough for the Kings as Warner ended up getting a thick outside edge that resulted in a simple catch for Rahul Chahar at backward point. The Aussie was looking to open his account right away and inject some positivity into the innings early on, but ended up walking back to the dugout with a golden duck against his name.

Delhi though, soon recovered as Sarfaraz Ahmed, sent out to open today, teed off from the word go and smashed 32 off just 16 balls before getting dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. Delhi finished the powerplay on 59/2, going at nearly 10 an over.

Delhi and Punjab find themselves at the fifth and seventh spots on the points table at the moment, separated by Net Run Rate with both sitting on 12 points. Given Gujarat Titans have already sealed a playoff spot and Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Supergiants are frontrunners with 16 points each, this game could well be treated as a virtual eliminator with the loser all but set to bow out at the end of the league stage.

