  • IPL 2022: 'Proper entertainment' — Twitter lauds Jonny Bairstow for 21-ball fifty against RCB

IPL 2022: 'Proper entertainment' — Twitter lauds Jonny Bairstow for 21-ball fifty against RCB

Jonny Bairstow hit a blistering half-century to provide PBKS a solid start in a crucial game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bairstow was at his aggressive best as he tonked the bowlers all over the park. He brought up his 9th IPL fifty off just 21 balls.

He was hitting them off the middle as he pulled and heaved his way to a brilliant half-century. He lofted the fifth ball of the innings, from Glenn Maxwell, for a SIX to hit his first boundary and from then on there was no stopping him. He took on Josh Hazlewood in the next over and hit him for two fours and two sixes in the second over as PBKS garnered 22 off the over.

Bairstow went on to score 66 off 29 deliveries before miscuing one to backward point off Shahbaz Ahmed. His innings was laced with hit four fours and seven sixes

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Bairstow blitz that took RCB apart

Updated Date: May 13, 2022 20:33:42 IST

