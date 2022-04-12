IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Quinton de Kock share top spot among boundary hitters after second week

The IPL has been a riveting watch so far and one of the main reasons behind the same is the pitches on offer across the four venues in Maharashtra. Since summer has arrived in India, there has been a concerted effort to leave an honest covering of grass on each of the four venues and this has resulted in seam bowlers getting plenty of assistance in the form of pace and bounce.

While this has made for enthralling viewing, the batters – especially the stroke-makers have also enjoyed themselves. Openers tend to dominate white-ball cricket and the trend is no different in the IPL as well. Prithvi Shaw leads the charts when it comes to smashing the most number of fours. The young batter from Delhi Capitals is playing this season with a point to prove and has made a solid start.

In 4 innings so far, he has scored 160 runs and as has always been the case with Prithvi, he takes off in the powerplay overs. So far, he has creamed 21 fours in 4 innings and is the joint leader in this metric along with Quinton de Kock – the Lucknow Super Giants opener.

Ishan Kishan has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise miserable start to the campaign for the Mumbai Indians and he comes in at the third spot with 20 fours in 4 innings. Gujarat Titans have made a brilliant start to their campaign in their debut season and have won 3 games. Their retention before the mega auctions, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, both of whom have been consistent for Gujarat Titans, have hit 18 fours in 4 innings each.

If the first 2 weeks of the IPL is anything to go by, dew has played a part, but in the recent few matches, spinners too have come into their own and this next phase could be an interesting watch.

