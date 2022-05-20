Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022 playoffs scenarios explained: What RR, DC need to do; RCB hope for MI vs DC to go their way

The next two fixtures of the Indian Premier League are going to freeze the line-up for the playoffs which begin on May 24 in Kolkata. Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings on Friday while Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians in the first fixture of the Saturday double-header.

RCB's win over Gujarat Titans on Thursday night kept them alive in the competition but a poor net run-rate means they need more than just a win to advance in the competition. Here's a look at what the remaining teams need to qualify for the knockouts:

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals: Remaining fixture vs Chennai Super Kings

It's as simple as it can get. Rajasthan need to beat Chennai Super Kings to seal the second spot on the points table and earn themselves two shots at qualifying for the final. A win will lock them with Lucknow Super Giants, currently No.2, on the points table with 18 but a better run-rate would push them ahead of the KL Rahul-led unit.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tied Net RR Points
1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 10 4 0 +0.316 20
2 Lucknow Super Giants (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.251 18
3 Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 0 +0.304 16
4 Royal Challengers
Bangalore		 14 8 6 0 -0.253 16
5 Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 0 +0.255 14
6 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 14 6 8 0 +0.146 12
7 Punjab Kings (E) 13 6 7 0 -0.043 12
8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 13 6 7 0 -0.230 12
9 Chennai Super Kings (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.206 8
10 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 3 10 0 -0.577 6

Delhi Capitals: Remaining fixture vs Mumbai Indians

After blowing hot and cold for the major part of the tournament, Delhi Capitals have hit the right notes in the business end. Like Rajasthan, Delhi's fate is in their own hands and a win over Mumbai Indians will comfortably seal their qualification. RCB too are at 16 points but Delhi's better run-rate will help them advance.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Remaining fixture none!

RCB have played their 14 league games and have returned with 16 points with eight wins and six defeats. For RCB to qualify, Delhi must lose to Mumbai Indians. Again, as simple as it can get!

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are knocked out of the tournament and stand no mathematical chance to qualify.

Updated Date: May 20, 2022 12:55:45 IST

